|
|
Marilyn Inez Hutchinson Williams quietly passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was born November 28, 1934 in Long Beach, California to Samuel Vincent and Dorothy Elizabeth Hutchinson. She is the oldest of three sisters. She is survived by her sister Joan Miller of Los Alamitos, California and her six children: Richard Noel Williams (Stacy), Kenneth Vincent Williams (Anita), Diane Carrie Burr (Terry), Janet Ann Anderson (Scott), Karen Lyn Spanbauer (Eric), Jacqueline Louise Terry (Matt), and 25 grandchildren and over 46 great-grandchildren.
She was baptized and confirmed a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on May 6, 1945. Mom was born and raised in California where she attended grade school, middle school, and graduated from Banning High School in Wilmington, California. As a young girl she was an accomplished violinist. Later in life she played in the Senior Citizen's Orchestra in Bountiful long before she was old enough. She also excelled in shorthand and business office skills. She participated on the drill team and was involved in various high school sports. Her dad was a golden glove boxer and taught her to fight well. She met the love of her life, army soldier Noel Williams, at a church dance in California. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on November 22, 1954. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints serving in many callings including Relief Society President, Primary President, Gospel Doctrine teacher, Scout Leader, Bishop's wife and gave tireless amounts of service in the Woods Cross 1st Ward. She was able to serve two missions with her husband Noel: one to the Dominican Republic and one in the London England Temple. She also served many years as an ordinance worker in the Bountiful, Utah Temple.
Mom was an amazing support to her family's sporting events and partnered with dad as a BYU fan. She loved attending BYU football and basketball games with him. She was a skilled seamstress. One year she sewed all of the Viewmont Vikette's drill team uniforms. Mom was creative and crafty in many ways such as crocheting, knitting, toll painting, quilting, and much more. She was incredibly frugal and could stretch a can of tuna into six sandwiches, make a roll of toilet paper last for days, and live well on an educator's salary. She could do almost anything and do it well.
The last few years have been extremely challenging for mom as her memory faded. Up to the end, she was taking care of her sweetheart. It gives us great peace to know she is whole again and with dad. We are grateful for our family and friends, as well as caregivers from Creekside Assisted Living and Rocky Mountain Hospice for their tender care and loving kindness.
Due to the worldwide pandemic, private family services will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020. Interment-Bountiful City Cemetery.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 14, 2020