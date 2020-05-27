|
Our angel mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Marjean Fackrell Cook, slipped through the veil to join our father, on Sunday May 24, 2020. She is dearly loved, and will be missed by all who know her.
Marjean was born July 25, 1928, the first of five children to Delbert Hoyt Fackrell and Eva May Dutson. She married the love of her life, Carl Willis Cook, on November 2, 1951 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Marjean raised seven children with love, teaching them the same principles and values she was taught as a child. She was a valiant daughter of our Heavenly Father her entire life. She loved her sweetheart, Carl, and her family more than anything else in life, and she always lived as an example for them.
She loved Genealogy and Temple work and enjoyed working at the Genealogical library in her early years as well as later in life.
She will always be remembered for the talents she possessed as she square danced with Carl. They enjoyed many wonderful experiences together as they shared this hobby.
Mom loved the special time she spent with her brothers and sisters. She loved going out to lunch with them and camping together. She especially loved to quilt with her sisters. With their help, she created many beautiful quilts for her children and grandchildren.
She had a passion for reading and passed this love on to her children and grandchildren.
Mom loved handiwork. She loved to knit, crochet, and made porcelain ceramics.
She will always be remembered for having a puzzle set up, so when anyone came to visit, they could sit with her, and create a masterpiece while they talked.
Whenever children and grandchildren dropped by Mom's house, they knew they were always in for a treat of Ice Cream. Chocolate Gelato was her favorite.
Mom had a talent of making friends wherever she went. She was a friend to all who needed one.
She truly exemplified the scripture "Who can find a virtuous woman? for her price is far above rubies." Proverbs 31:10. Mom, was that virtuous woman spoken of.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Her sweetheart Carl, and a precious granddaughter, Brittney.
She is survived by two brothers Mel (Delora) Fackrell, Wendall (Bonita) Fackrell, two sisters, Mickie (Jimmy) Mannos, Lani Young, and brother-in-law Farrol Cook.
Children: Carolyn (Paul) Oborn, Carl (Susan) Cook, Raymond Cook, Kathryn (Donald) Gore, Ellen (Dave) Pratt, Marvin (Bonnie)Cook, Russell (Natalie) Cook, 34 grandchildren, 84 great-grandchildren, and a 1 great-great- grandchild.
Viewing and graveside service will be held privately for the family.
The family would like to thank Inspiration Hospice and Legacy House of Bountiful for their exceptional care.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 27, 2020