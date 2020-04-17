Ogden-Utah Obituaries
|
Marjorie Anderson


1933 - 2020
Marjorie Anderson Obituary
Born February 24, 1933, to Hans A. Anderson and Ruth Dalton Anderson, Marjorie Anderson passed away April 8, 2020. She will be remembered for her love of animals, especially her dogs. Marjorie participated in the Fraternal Order of Eagles. She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Alan Boyle. Marjorie’s dearly loved sister, Ann Anderson, passed away on March 5, 2020. She is survived by her cousins and Ann’s step-son, Raymond Anderson. Graveside services for Marjorie and Ann will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, at Ogden City Cemetery, 1875 Monroe Blvd, Ogden. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Utah Humane Society in Marjorie’s honor.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 17, 2020
