|
|
Our mother and grandmother, Marjorie Harris McLean, age 79, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2020, due to incidents related to age. Known as Marge to her family and friends, she was born on June 5, 1940, in Tacoma, Washington. At the age of 2 months, Mom was adopted by Marion Parker and Franklin Hyrum Harris, also of Tacoma. She was sealed to them a year later in the Logan Temple. Marge was raised in Tacoma, graduated from Stadium High School in 1958, and met her future husband during her senior year. She was married to Douglas J. Hanks on June 9, 1958, in Salt Lake City, Utah. In 1965 they moved to Bountiful, Utah where they raised their four children. They divorced in 1980.
Marge met Donald G. McLean and they were married Oct. 3, 1980, in Elko, Nevada, and later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on Dec. 6, 1986. Mom was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she served in many callings and capacities. Known for her delicious cooking and being the ultimate hostess, Mom loved parties and family get-togethers. Birthdays and holidays were magical events in our home.
In addition to being a homemaker, mother, and grandmother, mom graduated from Stevens-Henager College with a Business/Math degree and worked as a legal assistant for 18 years. Her final employment was that of a cashier at Home Depot.
Mom was a multi-talented woman. She was an excellent seamstress who made beautiful clothes, lovely knitted sweaters and blankets, and the most spectacular quilts any grandchild would love for a lifetime.
She is survived by her sister Virginia Graham (Washington), daughter Jorie (D Williams), sons Cory (Michelle), Troy (Rebecca), and Tony (LeAnn) Hanks. She has 15 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and several extended cousins, nieces, and nephews who all loved their ""Aunt Margie"".
She is preceded in death by her husband Don and her parents. Mom will be dearly missed, yet as her family, we are grateful to the many family and friends who blessed her life. We are especially thankful to the staff and caregivers at the North Canyon Care Center, her Hospice nurse Stephanie, Dr. Scott Southworth, and her loving and kind friends in the Bountiful 36th Ward.
Due to the impact of COVID-19, a private family graveside service was held at the Bountiful Cemetery on May 21, 2020.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 18, 2020