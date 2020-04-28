|
|
Mark Worth Roberts, mountain biked his way to his heavenly home on the morning of April 25, 2020. He was a machine on his mountain bike until the very end.
Mark was born to loving parents Reat Worth Roberts and Marcia Thomas Roberts on November 25, 1948 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Mark grew up in beautiful Bountiful, Utah. He graduated from Bountiful High School in 1967. He served a Spanish speaking mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Western States Mission. After his mission Mark attended Brigham Young University, where he met Lynda C. Lorenz and they were married on November 24, 1971. Mark and Lynda moved to Davenport, Iowa where Mark attended Palmer Chiropractic School and graduated with a doctorate degree in chiropractic medicine. Mark and Lynda returned to Bountiful, Utah to raise their family. Mark went on to practice chiropractic medicine for forty-five years.
Mark's greatest love was his family, he was their North Star and protector. A beloved son, brother, father and grandfather.
He had a passion for life, the outdoors, and all sports. Everything from camping, fly fishing, baseball, basketball, football, water skiing and snow skiing. The ultimate adventure in life for Mark was mountain biking. It combined his love of nature with sport and loyal friends, making it his favorite pastime.
Mark deeply loved those in his life and will always be remembered, for his gentle and kind manor. Those who knew Mark could feel his connection to all things spiritual, and knew it was a driving force in his life. He leaves a legacy of service, compassion, teaching, gratitude and a knowledge of a loving God.
Mark was preceded in death by his son Rett Roberts in 2018. He is survived by his wife Lynda Roberts; and his children Layna McKay (David), Tay Flandro (Nate), Mandy Telford (Mike), RaShelle Curtis (Cody) and Evan Roberts (Autumn). His posterity includes twenty grandchildren. His siblings Reta Roberts, Kevin Roberts (Jan), Randy Roberts (Lori), and Claudia VandenHazel (Henry) and all of his nieces and nephews.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 28, 2020