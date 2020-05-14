|
|
Mark Shannon Conway, 59, of Evanston, Wy.- Loving husband, dad and grandpa,
peacefully passed away with family by his side, the morning of Sunday May 10, 2020 in Saint
George, Utah after a courageous battle with cancer. Born November, 28, 1960 in Evanston
Wyoming. He is a life long resident of Evanston.
He grew up in Evanston causing ""trouble"", always a jokester. He married his wife Connie
Jean Rasmussen in 1981, and sealed as a family in the Salt Lake City temple for time and all
eternity in 1990. He was a simple man who loved his family, guns, fast cars, motorcycles, Sci-fi
movies and the outdoors.
He worked for Pacific Corp. for 30 years, starting as a general helper and working his way
up the ranks to a Substation Journeyman.
He is and always will be remembered as our family's protector. Loved dearly by us all and
will be missed immensely.
He is preceded in death by his father, Brian Mark Conway and mother Margaret
Montgomery. He is survived by wife, Connie Conway(Rasmussen). Children Heidi Bolander
(Lane Bolander), Rusty Conway, Shannon Cockream (Matthew Cockream), and Crystal Reitzel
(Robert Reitzel). Grandchildren Alec Bolander, Paige Bolander, Landon Bolander- Rustee Kyann
Conway, Kage Conway- Devery Carlsen, Riley Liechty, Liam Liechty, Seth Cockream, Gavin
Liechty, Noah Cockream- Carson Reitzel, Cade Reitzel. Mother-in-law Laura Rasmussen.
Private services were held in Ogden, Utah at Aaron's Mortuary for the family. Interment will be
in Evanston Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Shriners Hospital in his memory or the
Gofundme set up under Mark S. Conway memorial fund would be appreciated.
A very special thank you to, Dr. Jonathan Baugh, and the nursing staff at DMRC in Saint
George, UT for their compassionate loving service.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 14, 2020