Myers Mortuary
205 South 1st East
Brigham City, UT 84302
(435) 723-8484
Marla B. Moore


1935 - 2020
Marla B. Moore Obituary
Marla Bessie Moore, 85, passed away at her home in Brigham City, UT with her family by her side Friday, May 22, 2020. She was born to Vern Price and Thelma Bessie Watkins Jarman in Salt Lake City, UT on January 19, 1935. She attended school in Salt Lake City, Ogden and Brigham City. She met her 1st husband Ted E. Morse in the 9th grade. Ted and Marla were married when she turned 16 and were blessed with three children. They later divorced. She married McKay Oldroyd and were blessed with one daughter (later divorced). She married Van Oldroyd (later divorced). She married Carl O. Moore in 1973 bringing his three boys to this union. She loved and cared for them as if they were her own. He preceded her in death in 2002. Marla is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed serving as a Primary Teacher and as a Visiting Teacher. She found much peace in attending and serving in the temple. She worked for many years for The American Greeting Card Company. She was an avid reader, enjoyed spending time in the “Great Outdoors” going camping, fishing, bird watching, and water skiing. She also enjoyed going out dancing. She was a very loving and kind person that loved to help others and would do anything for her family and her children. Marla is survived by her children: Cathy L. Alderman, Teddy Morse (Sherry), Cheryl A. Morse, Jolene Steed, David Moore (Thaiann), Doug Moore and Dennis Moore (Kim); 26 grandchildren, 52 great grandchildren, 18 great great grandchildren; siblings: Marvin Jarman (Linda), Eugene Jarman, Bruce Jarman (Dixie) and Juleene Moss (Dennis). She was preceded in death by her husband Carl, Brother Gordon Jarman, grandson Paul Morse and Great Grandson Taden Morse. The family would like to express appreciation to Integrity Home Health Care and Hospice. Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Brigham City Cemetery, 325 South 300 East, Brigham City, UT. Arrangements entrusted to Myers Mortuary – Brigham City.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 27, 2020
