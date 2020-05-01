|
Marque was born on July 12, 1941 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Inez and Smith Randall. He passed away from natural causes on April 28, 2020 at the Pheasant View Assisted Living Center in Layton, Utah. Marque is survived by his wife Shauna Randall, his children – Julie and Mike Leyva, Lisa and Kenneth Quast, Marque and Renae Randall and Nanette Larsen, 14 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Also by his stepchildren, RaNae and Tom Householder, Troy Ness, Stan and Jennifer Ness, and Eric and Tammy Ness, also with 14 grandchildren. Marque is survived by his siblings, sister Dian Hauser, her husband Jay Houser, his brother Elbert Randall and his wife Louise Randall, and was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother Jan Randall.
Marque served an LDS Mission in the Great Lakes Mission, broadening his horizons and instilling a desire to help other people. His parents flew from Salt Lake City to pick him up in his father's single engine plane.
Marque graduated from Brigham Young University and Utah State University. He went on to become a Golf Course Superintendent, spending 7 Years in Carrolton Texas at the Columbian Country Club before returning to Utah where he worked for Willow Creek Country Club, working several years on the Utah Open Golf Tournament. Golfing was a highlight he enjoyed throughout his life. Many years were spent traveling the highways of the Midwest sharing his knowledge of agriculture when he worked for the Reagan Company and Scotts.
Working with the Boy Scouts was one of his greatest passions, helping young men achieve their goals, many reaching their Eagle Scout Award. He enjoyed camping, snow caving and hiking on the weekends. Skiing was one of his favorite winter getaways.
After settling down in Fruit Heights, Utah, Marque went on to take classes in gardening, receiving the coveted Mater Gardener certification. Gardening was in his blood, having grown up on a farm with his father and grandfather teaching him to plant and harvest. He enjoyed raising fruit trees of all kinds, and sharing that knowledge with his children, grandchildren and neighbors. Early each spring he started his plants in his shop to be ready for the perfect time to plant.
Marque spent many hours working for the LDS Church Storehouse and volunteering in the cannery. He held many positions in the Church, working with the Missionaries and being the Sunday morning greeter in his ward.
Those of us who knew Marque in his many different capacities, be it husband, father, brother, home teacher, scout master, neighbor or friend will miss him and feel his loss.
Viewing for family will be held on Tuesday at the Russon Mortuary in Farmington, Utah. There will be a short service at the Centerville Cemetery at 11:00 am on May 5, 2020.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 1, 2020