Mary Dawson (Hill) passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020 – Mother's Day. She was 87 years old.
Mary was born on March 18, 1933 to Ray and Mary Dawson. She grew up in Layton with her sister Barbara (Hendrickson) and brother John. In 1956, she married Jack Hill and together they had three children: Natalie (Corey Houmand), Ryan (who passed away in 2003) and Lance (Ruth Hill).
Mary was a proud Dart from Davis High School and attended every reunion. She then graduated from BYU with a BA in Theatre Arts. While at BYU, she held the title of Miss Liberty Bell and then went on to be a contestant in the Miss Utah Pageant. Mary received an MBA from Utah State University and spent her career working in Special Education with Davis School District and retired after 30 years. She also enjoyed participating in local theater events throughout her life.
Her 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren knew her as ""Mam."" She loved being with them and always created great memories including pool parties, endless food and Creamies, and family dinners. She loved sports and was her grandchildren's #1 fan. She also loved Jazz games and taking her grandchildren with her. Her secret crush was Mark Eaton.
Mary enjoyed traveling and circled the globe with her family. She showered everyone with souvenirs from her trips. Her personality was larger than life and everyone she met considered her a friend. Our favorite on-liners all came from Mary. She never missed a birthday and loved celebrating each member of her family. She was a classic ""cat lady"" who loved her felines and all cat attire from head to toe. She was eclectic, feisty, sassy and funny. She spent her last few years at Fairfield Village where they took incredible care of her. She made wonderful friendships with the residents and care takers. There is no doubt Mary made a grand entrance to Heaven.
Family graveside services will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Kaysville City Cemetery, 500 E. Crestwood Road. A small visitation will be held Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 No. Main, Kaysville.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 12, 2020