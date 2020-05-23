|
|
Elaine Adams passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on May 16, 2020. After a long wait, she has joined her Husband to once again embrace and watch over family. Mary Elaine Baum Adams was born October 5, 1943 to Ray and Mary Baum. She was the eldest of seven children. She attended Duchesne High School and later married John Keith Adams on December 19, 1961. They traveled all around the intermountain west and decided to settle in Hooper, Utah. Elaine later moved to Roy, Utah. They had 3 children; Judy Elaine Robinett, Betty Ann Western and Keith Roy Adams. As a family they would participate in dog shows and field trials. They would often go camping, fishing and always went on their yearly hunting trip in Utah.
In her later years, she loved to attend the Roy Senior Citizens Center with her friends. She would create many ceramic pieces to gift her family for all occasions. She also loved to crochet, knit, garden, refinish furniture and be with her family. She enjoyed watching her favorite sports teams, the Utah Jazz and the Pittsburg Steelers. She would banter with her family about her team being the best and would place high stake one-dollar bets. Her amazing bartering skills and sense of humor will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her daughter Judy (Dave) Robinett, Hooper, Utah; daughter Betty (Ryan) Western, Hooper, Utah; son Keith (Deann) Adams, Enoch, Utah; sister Julie (Bart) Smith, Pearland, Texas; brother John (Carolyn) Baum, Woods Cross, Utah; brother Vernon (Sheila) Baum, Fruitland, Utah; brother Bruce (Lisa) Baum, Elsinore, Utah; sister-in-law DaVona (Robert) Baum, Hanna, Utah; sister-in-law Holly (Paul) Baum, Tabiona, Utah; sister-in-law Ailsa Vojvoda, Tulsa, Oklahoma; 8 Grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by husband John Adams; parents Ray and Mary Baum; brothers Robert and Paul Baum; father and mother-in-law Roy and Viola Adams.
Elaine will be laid to rest next to her Husband in Fruitland, Utah, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to the Roy Senior Citizens Center or to your .
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 23, 2020