Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
3408 Washington Blvd.
Ogden, UT 84401
(801) 394-6666
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine Smith Green


1930 - 2020
Maxine Smith Green Obituary
Maxine, a resident of Castro Valley, California, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at the age of 89 in San Leandro, California. She was surrounded by her family in a room where so many happy occasions were celebrated.

Maxine was born in Burley, Idaho, on November 27, 1930, to Elwin and Ella Smith. She grew up in Clearfield, Utah, with her three sisters, and graduated from Davis High School. She married Jerry Green in 1950, and had one son, Thomas, in 1956.

Maxine and Jerry worked together on many creative pursuits including Ogden's Christmas Village. They owned a clothing store called ""The Colony"" in Ogden, Utah, which was awarded best small store in the United States by Seventeen shortly after it opened. They continued the store in San Leandro when they moved to California in 1969.

Maxine was also involved in the Junior League of Ogden, the Soroptimist Club of San Leandro, the Women's Improvement Club of Rio Vista, the LDS Relief Society, and the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.

At 89 years, she had lived a full life and will be greatly missed by her family. She is survived by her son Tom and his wife Deana, her four grandchildren and their spouses: Elizabeth and Jesse Zanzinger, Aaron and Leslie Green, Sarah and Roland Garrido, and Rachel and James Wadsworth, her ten great-grandchildren: Thomas, Dean, William, Della, Abigail, Jack, Eleanor, Rowan, Henry, and Peter, and her sisters: Norrine (Walton), Laura (Warren), and Trudy (Larkins).

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Green, and her parents, Elwin and Ella Smith.

Maxine will be buried at the Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd. in Ogden, Utah. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 27, 2020
