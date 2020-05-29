We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved 3-year-old son Maxwell William Jackson, cherished son of Nathan and Lindsey Jackson, on Sunday, May 24, 2020. After years of struggles with infertility and two rounds of in vitro, Maxwell's birth was a miracle. Max has been the light of our life and brought all who knew him tremendous joy.



Max was precocious, wise beyond his years and had a tender and sensitive soul. He had a very developed sense of humor and his wit brought smiles and laughter to our hearts. He loved popsicles, swings, trucks, his pet bunny Leo, and above all his friends and family. He was also an avid music lover, always requesting his favorite songs and singing at the top of his lungs while dancing around the room.



Max was our greatest love, and now our greatest loss. Although his time with us was much too short, we would go through it all again to have the privilege of being his Mamia and Daddy-o.



The viewing will be this Friday May 29, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Russon Mortuary & Crematory, 295 N Main St, Bountiful. Funeral services will be graveside on Saturday May 30, 2020 at 11:00 am at Bountiful City Cemetery.

