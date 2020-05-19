Ogden-Utah Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
3408 Washington Blvd.
Ogden, UT 84401
(801) 394-6666
Graveside service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
3:00 PM
Lakeview Cemetery
1640 Lakeview Drive
Bountiful, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for McKay Bergeson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

McKay Jamin Bergeson


2000 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
McKay Jamin Bergeson Obituary
Elder McKay Jamin Bergeson passed away on Saturday, May 16th while serving in the Tennessee Knoxville mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. McKay had been sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ as a full-time missionary since December 2019.

A 2019 Bountiful High School graduate, McKay enjoyed good movies, good food, and good music. He loved to have a good laugh and a great discussion – especially about politics, history, literature, and religion. He also loved to participate in outdoor activities including fishing, hiking, tide-pooling, and rapelling. McKay especially appreciated his time learning mixed martial arts at Mushin Self Defense in Woods Cross. McKay was a gifted friend, and had great respect for people from all walks of life.

McKay is survived by his father and mother, Jamin and Karen, and his sisters Aspen, Liberty, Brighton, and brother, River. He was preceded in his passing by his younger brother and friend, Lincoln. We have no doubt they are together again.

A gravesite memorial ceremony for McKay will be held on Thursday, May 21st @ 3:00 PM at Lakeview Cemetery in Bountiful (1640 Lakeview Drive, Bountiful, Utah 84010). The ceremony will also be broadcast online at the bottom of McKay obituary page and available for future viewing.

Individuals wishing to donate to the McKay Bergeson Memorial Fund can donate online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/mckay-bergeson-funeral-costs . The Bergeson family wishes to thank all who are supporting them in this difficult time and expresses their faith in the goodness of God and the gospel of Jesus Christ. Please help us continue McKay legacy of kindness for all.

McKay, our beloved angel and "bringer of light", you are dearly missed and we look forward with anxious hearts to the day when we will be reunited, eternally, as a family.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of McKay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
Download Now