|
|
Elder McKay Jamin Bergeson passed away on Saturday, May 16th while serving in the Tennessee Knoxville mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. McKay had been sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ as a full-time missionary since December 2019.
A 2019 Bountiful High School graduate, McKay enjoyed good movies, good food, and good music. He loved to have a good laugh and a great discussion – especially about politics, history, literature, and religion. He also loved to participate in outdoor activities including fishing, hiking, tide-pooling, and rapelling. McKay especially appreciated his time learning mixed martial arts at Mushin Self Defense in Woods Cross. McKay was a gifted friend, and had great respect for people from all walks of life.
McKay is survived by his father and mother, Jamin and Karen, and his sisters Aspen, Liberty, Brighton, and brother, River. He was preceded in his passing by his younger brother and friend, Lincoln. We have no doubt they are together again.
A gravesite memorial ceremony for McKay will be held on Thursday, May 21st @ 3:00 PM at Lakeview Cemetery in Bountiful (1640 Lakeview Drive, Bountiful, Utah 84010). The ceremony will also be broadcast online at the bottom of McKay obituary page and available for future viewing.
Individuals wishing to donate to the McKay Bergeson Memorial Fund can donate online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/mckay-bergeson-funeral-costs . The Bergeson family wishes to thank all who are supporting them in this difficult time and expresses their faith in the goodness of God and the gospel of Jesus Christ. Please help us continue McKay legacy of kindness for all.
McKay, our beloved angel and "bringer of light", you are dearly missed and we look forward with anxious hearts to the day when we will be reunited, eternally, as a family.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 19, 2020