Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Lindquist’s Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch
1718 Combe Rd.
South Ogden, UT
Melba Mae Larsen


1924 - 2020
Melba Mae Larsen Obituary
Our beloved mother and grandmother, Melba Mae Larsen, 95, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was born on December 23, 1924 in Cove, Utah, the daughter of George Wilford and Hazel Marie Scott Preece. She was the fourth of eight children.

She married Orrin William Bennett Larsen on January 4, 1946 in Preston, ID. They had three sons, Lynn, Orrin V. (Monte) and Paul. They were married for 46 years until Orrin's death in 1992.

From a very early age Melba loved being outdoors. She much preferred working on the farm with her father over staying inside doing housework. She was an avid gardener and her yard was always beautifully maintained with beds full of colorful flowers. She mowed her own lawns and maintained her gardens up until the age of 90. She also loved to go camping, read, crochet and do word search puzzles. She was loving, kind and generous.

Melba is survived by son, Paul B. and wife Elaine Larsen of North Ogden; daughter-in-law C.J. Larsen (Monte) of Mesquite, Nevada; two granddaughters, Jackie Larsen of Ogden and Mira Larsen of Mesquite; six grandsons, Michael S. Larsen of Roy, Daniel Larsen of Ogden, Kristopher M. Jarrett of Layton, Levi Colby of Benson, Justin Larsen of North Ogden, and Mark Larsen of Mesquite as well as 14 great-grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers and three sisters; her husband, Orrin; sons, Lynn Larsen and Orrin V. (Monte) Larsen; and grandsons, David Larsen, Cory L. Larsen and Jordan Larsen.

At Melba's request, no viewing will be held. Graveside services for immediate family will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 2 pm. at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.

The family is very grateful to the wonderful staff at the Auberge of North Ogden, especially those in the memory care unit, for the loving care they took of Melba for the past nine months. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 21, 2020
