Our sweet Mellie at age 63, returned home to Heaven. She was welcomed with open arms by her mother Barbara, great nephew Colton and many more.



Mellie graduated from Kanab High School. She enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time with family and friends. Coffee time she loved.



She loved playing cards of all kinds. She deeply loved her family – her sister Verna was her best friend. She enjoyed visits from her niece Seneca and her husband Michael and great nephews Skyler, Angel and great niece Temperance.



She is now at Peace with loved ones. She is Happy!



Mellie won the victory against cancer and gained her wings. Fly High!



Love you so much my sister Mellie.



Love, Sissy Verna



God's Garden



God looked around his garden



And found an empty place.



He looked down upon this earth



And saw your tired face.



He put His arms around you



And lifted you to rest.



God's garden must be beautiful



For He only takes the best.



He knew that you were weary,



He knew you were in pain,



He knew you would never



be well on earth again.



He saw the roads were getting rough,



and the hills were hard to climb.



So He closed your weary eyelids,



and whispered peace be thine.

