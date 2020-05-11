|
Mel took one of those life steps that we all know we are going to take, but was hoping for at least one more day to spend here on earth with his beloved ""Annie"" and his four children, Michelle Favatella, Jana Bryson, Brandon Mel Bryson (Jaylynn), Brett Ray Bryson (Suzanne), as well as Brady Sessions (Candace), and his 16 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather. Mel stepped into the next life on May 10, 2020 – Mother's Day.
Mel was born January 10, 1932 in Bountiful, Utah to Samuel A Bryson and Mable Holbrook Bryson. Mel was the youngest of 6 children. They are all having a great reunion together now.
Mel graduated from Davis High School, and then joined the Navy and served four years during the Korean War. After his military service, he decided to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In 1955 Mel was called to serve in Timmons, Canada, an Eastern Canadian Mission. He served for two years and returned to begin his college life; two years at Weber State College and two years at Utah State University.
It was in the Spring of 1961 that Mel met the love of his life, LeeAnn ""Annie"" Shirley, and they sealed their love for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple on November 22, 1961. This November they will have been married for 59 years. They are Aggies all the way.
After graduating with honors from Utah State University with a Bachelor's of Science, Mel taught Auto Mechanics at Bountiful High School for 28 years. From 1961 – 1987. He also taught U.S. History, coached the soccer team, and was a student counselor for several years. Mel was only 55 years old at the time of retirement, so he continued on to other careers. He transported school buses from Ft. Valley Georgia to Bountiful, Utah. He assisted with auto maintenance for Ford Motor Company, then went back to Davis School District as a parts runner until the age of 75. His family feels that there wasn't anything he couldn't fix.
Mel was a talented singer with a great tenor voice. He loved to ham it up and tell jokes, water ski, play basketball and tennis. He was an excellent athlete. Most of all, he was a lover of his family and they took a multitude of trips together throughout the years.
Mel had a great testimony of the church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many church callings, including temple ordinance worker. He leaves behind a legacy of love, loyalty, and integrity. He was honest to the core! If Mel Bryson said he would do something, you could be sure it would be done.
He suffered much pain near the end, and we, as a family, will miss his more than words can express, but are happy that he is now pain free, and his feeble body is whole again.
A viewing for friends and family is planned from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, Friday evening, May 15, 2020 at the Bryson home. Graveside services for family will be held at Lakeview Cemetery on Saturday, May 16, 2020.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 11, 2020