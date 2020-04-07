|
Meredith Dowdle Groneman was born February 15, 1936, in Logan, Utah to Naomi Cantwell and Amos LeVoir Dowdle. She died April 4, 2020, after a short illness. Meredith spent her early years in Newton, Utah, and graduated from North Cache High School in 1954. She attended Brigham Young University in Provo, UT. Meredith married George Stanley Groneman in the Salt Lake Temple on June 15, 1956. She spent most of her married life in Bountiful and has lived in Centerville for the past 25 years.
Meredith worked for the Davis School District for 30 years. For 25 of those years, she was a school secretary at Bountiful Junior High School. An avid reader, she could keep up with her grandkids when talking about anything from Harry Potter to the Hunger Games. She was particularly fond of learning about and discussing American history. She enjoyed hand-stitching dozens of beautiful quilts and giving them to her children, grandchildren and extended family over the course of many years. In doing so, she would carefully select the colors and patterns that would relate to their life experience, truly making each one a labor of love. She was highly skilled in the art of counted cross-stitch and spent countless hours producing many beautiful pieces which adorn her home and many other items which have been given as gifts to more people than we will ever know. Meredith was an adventurous traveler and enjoyed visiting many places around the world, particularly with her dear friend, Karlyn Petersen (deceased). She also loved playing card games, building Dowdle puzzles, attending performances at the Centerpoint Legacy Theater, and especially her lasting friendship with the ""Junior High Ladies."" She also cherished the associations she had built with many dear friends, neighbors and ward members over many years. Above all else, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Meredith is survived by her children, Stanley (Carrie) Groneman, Lori (Ted), Nanette (Charles), and Brad (Ruthann) Groneman; fifteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren (with two on-the-way); brothers Curtis Dowdle and James Dowdle, and sister Loila McKissick. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Stanley Groneman, as well as her parents, one brother, Stephen Dowdle, and her miniature schnauzer, Zsa Zsa.
The family wishes to thank the staff of the Huntsman Cancer Center in Salt Lake City. A private viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 14th, at Russon Mortuary, 1941 N Main Street, Farmington, UT, followed by a private graveside service at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park in Salt Lake City.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 7, 2020