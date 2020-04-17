Ogden-Utah Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers Mortuary
845 Washington Boulevard
Ogden, UT 84404
(801) 399-5613
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Merle Hager
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merle W. (Woirhaye) Hager


1919 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Merle W. (Woirhaye) Hager Obituary
On April 16, 2020, the Lord Jesus Christ called Merle Hager to her heavenly home for the rest of eternity. Beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Merle (100) was born August 20, 1919, in Bozeman, Montana. Her family moved early on to Spokane, Washington, where Merle attended school and graduated from Lewis and Clark High School. Post high school employment opportunities took her back to Bozeman where in 1938 she married Max, her husband for over 72 years.

Professionally, Merle worked in a number of areas: a legal secretary in Bozeman; an aircraft assembler in Spokane during World War II; a food market clerk and school secretary at Great Falls, Montana; and an accountant in Oakland, California. When immediate family responsibilities lessened, her volunteerism increased. Merle worked five years in Fargo, North Dakota as a volunteer at the Veterans Administration Hospital. She also volunteered with Lutheran World Relief for many years. In 2000, she and Max moved to Syracuse, Utah to be with family members.

Merle was actively involved in the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod for much of her life. She attended First Lutheran Church of Bozeman and Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Bountiful.

Merle's death was preceded by that of her husband, Max, on July 12, 2010. She is survived by three children, Ronald Hager (Gail) of San Diego, CA, Carol Clauson Stevenson (Roy) of Syracuse, UT, and Gary Hager (Judy) of Sherwood, OR, 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren.

At her request there will be no funeral services. A family memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Merle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Myers Mortuary
Download Now