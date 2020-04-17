|
On April 16, 2020, the Lord Jesus Christ called Merle Hager to her heavenly home for the rest of eternity. Beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Merle (100) was born August 20, 1919, in Bozeman, Montana. Her family moved early on to Spokane, Washington, where Merle attended school and graduated from Lewis and Clark High School. Post high school employment opportunities took her back to Bozeman where in 1938 she married Max, her husband for over 72 years.
Professionally, Merle worked in a number of areas: a legal secretary in Bozeman; an aircraft assembler in Spokane during World War II; a food market clerk and school secretary at Great Falls, Montana; and an accountant in Oakland, California. When immediate family responsibilities lessened, her volunteerism increased. Merle worked five years in Fargo, North Dakota as a volunteer at the Veterans Administration Hospital. She also volunteered with Lutheran World Relief for many years. In 2000, she and Max moved to Syracuse, Utah to be with family members.
Merle was actively involved in the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod for much of her life. She attended First Lutheran Church of Bozeman and Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Bountiful.
Merle's death was preceded by that of her husband, Max, on July 12, 2010. She is survived by three children, Ronald Hager (Gail) of San Diego, CA, Carol Clauson Stevenson (Roy) of Syracuse, UT, and Gary Hager (Judy) of Sherwood, OR, 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren.
At her request there will be no funeral services. A family memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 17, 2020