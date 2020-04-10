|
|
Michael Chadwick passed away April 4, 2020 of an unexpected illness at McKay Dee Hospital, with loving family by his side.
Michael was born November 1, 1969, to Reed and Peggy Chadwick in Brigham City, Utah. At a young age he moved with his family to California and then to Montana where he grew up.
Michael had a variety of careers; he was a truck driver, chauffeur, and worked for some group homes. He enjoyed them all.
Michael's greatest loves in life were his daughter Ashley and his two grandchildren Phoenix and Nivaya. Also, his dogs were a big part of his life.
Michael is survived by his daughter Ashley (Dakota) Williams and their children, Phoenix and Niv of Townsend, Montana; his father Reed (Sandra) Chadwick; a sister Janette (Scott) Jeppson; his niece Casey (Josh) Rudd; a brother James (Bobbi) Chadwick and their children, Lexi and Jaden; a brother Matthew (Jeannie) Chadwick and their children, Connor and Gabby; a sister Sharon (Chris) Elmore and their child Liam; and many aunts and uncles and cousins.
The family wishes to extend their thank you to Gardens Assisted Living and McKay Dee Hospital, as well as Leavitt's Mortuary for their care of Michael.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date in Montana and Utah.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 10, 2020