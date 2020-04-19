Ogden-Utah Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
(801) 771-6666
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Johnathan Green


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Johnathan Green Obituary
Michael Johnathan Green passed away at his home in Clinton, Utah on April 17, 2020 from complications of Lung Disease. He was born in Ogden, Utah on June 13, 1959 to Wilbur Green and Jean Hart.

Michael worked as a cabinet maker for Davis School Disctrict. He was an avid artist, enjoyed working with wood, fishing, hunting, also loved winter sports, such as skiing, and snowmobiling.

Michael is survived by his wife Lawrie Green; son, Matthew Green; daughter, Tayler Green; one grandson, Colton; brothers, Ken (Mindy) Green, Ron (Bohbie) Green and sister, Karen Hogenson.

He is preceded in death by his parents Wilbur and Jean Green and brother, Ron.

Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday April April 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 North Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
Download Now