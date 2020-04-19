|
Michael Johnathan Green passed away at his home in Clinton, Utah on April 17, 2020 from complications of Lung Disease. He was born in Ogden, Utah on June 13, 1959 to Wilbur Green and Jean Hart.
Michael worked as a cabinet maker for Davis School Disctrict. He was an avid artist, enjoyed working with wood, fishing, hunting, also loved winter sports, such as skiing, and snowmobiling.
Michael is survived by his wife Lawrie Green; son, Matthew Green; daughter, Tayler Green; one grandson, Colton; brothers, Ken (Mindy) Green, Ron (Bohbie) Green and sister, Karen Hogenson.
He is preceded in death by his parents Wilbur and Jean Green and brother, Ron.
Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday April April 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 North Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 19, 2020