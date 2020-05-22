Ogden-Utah Obituaries
|
Michael Kay Willey


1961 - 2020
Michael Kay Willey Obituary
Mike Willey passed away peacefully in hi sleep on May 7th. 2020 after a battle with small cell Blatter cancer. He was born in Bountiful Utah on May 26, 1961 to proud parents Josephine and Marvin Kay Willey. Mike had a joy for life and turned childhood friendships into life lasting brotherhoods. Mark, Steve, Lee, Scott, Larry and Gary and many, many more were blessed to have the friendship and love of Mike. He was passionate about the love of his family, golf and politics. He made those around him laugh hysterically and could bring a smile to any crowded room. Mike had a way to make everyone feel special and important to him. He kept in touch with people after moving and was able to teach all of us that distance doesn't trump family or friends.

Mike loved to hunt and those that were lucky enough to go with him, enjoyed being around him as much as the hunt itself. When Mike graduated from Viewmont High School, he made his way to Winnemucca for work where he lived for 30 years. There Mike had and raised his beautiful daughter, Whitney. He loved and cherished friendships and family he made there. You could always count on his warm greeting, ""Hey, what's been going on?"" Mike always left you better than when he found you…. with a smile on your face. He was active in the local community where he headed up the Men's Association, and loved to play and work at his golf game. Mike worked in the mining industry and power plant serving in many different roles. He was an asset to all that employed him. No matter your connection with Mike, you knew he would always put a smile on your face. Whether it was his accent (we don't know where it came from), his passion for golf, Trump, aliens or conspiracy theories, he always made you laugh and enjoy the moment.

Mike was grateful to those that loved him and surrounded him near the end. He is survived by his daughter Whitney, Mother Joh, sister Marion and nieces and nephews, Chad, Haylie, Dustin & Carli. He is preceded in death by his father Kay and step mother Karla Willey.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 22, 2020
