Michael ""Mike"" L. Brown, 54 passed away at home surrounded by his family in Roy, Utah on Friday, May 1, 2020 from lung cancer. He was born January 28, 1966 in Ogden, Utah and raised by his parents Lia and E. Lee Brown.
He graduated from Weber High School in 1984 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1984 as a Fire Control Technician, serving in Connecticut, Hawaii and Virginia. He spent 11 years in the Navy, notably as a member of the commissioning crew of the USS Helena (SSN-725), and worked with submarine weapon system development and maintenance until his medical retirement in 1995 as a First Class Petty Officer. Throughout his naval career, Mike garnered numerous personal awards and commendations for his level of professionalism and commitment to service with honor.
Following his retirement, Mike transferred into the Department of Defense civil service and worked at Hill Air Force Base as a domain administrator for most of his career.
He married his high school sweetheart Rikki Ward in 1985, and they had two children: Michael Brown of Roy and Kathryn (Ryan) Mann of Maryland. Mike and Rikki later divorced and he married Stacy Cox in 2007, raising her daughter Taylor Belle with as much love as his own children. Throughout his battle with his illness, Mike's extended family all provided an unending amount of loving and gracious support to ensure he received the best care and comfort.
Mike was a model train enthusiast and animal lover and additionally loved auto-repair, computers, military history, science fiction and reminiscing about his days in the Navy.
He was preceded in death by his father, his stepson Tyler and his dogs Colonel and Denver. He is survived by his wife Stacy, his children, his parents Lia Brown and Bud and Norma Cox, his sisters, Tanya Schankel and Stephanie (Travis) King, many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, and his two dogs Ella and Daisy.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the Salt Lake City VA Medical Team, the Huntsman Cancer Institute and Encompass Hospice for all the outstanding care and compassion they provided to Mike and his family.
Graveside services and military honors will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 N Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 2, 2020