Mike loved to go camping, fishing, hunting, spending time with family and friends, playing ladder golf, BBQing, and cooking on his Traeger. He loved making bread in the bread machine, listening to music, watching westerns and he loved his dogs. He worked at the ATK for seventeen years and the Home Depot call center for six years.
He is survived by his wife Joy, daughter, Melissa (Jamie) Lanier, sisters and brother; Deann (Skip) Reed, Ray (Beckey) Marston, Carla (Mike) Edwards, and four grandchildren; Daytona, Elexis, Logan, and Justin.
He is preceded in death by this parents and Holli (Chuck) Mahoskey.
Babe, you were taken from me unexpectedly. My heart is broken knowing that I am here without you. You are my only love and best friend forever, until we meet again, my love. I miss you every day, every night, and every minute.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 20, 2020