Ogden-Utah Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leavitt's Mortuary
835 36th Street
Ogden, UT 84403
(801) 394-5556
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Marston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael W. Marston


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael W. Marston Obituary
Mike loved to go camping, fishing, hunting, spending time with family and friends, playing ladder golf, BBQing, and cooking on his Traeger. He loved making bread in the bread machine, listening to music, watching westerns and he loved his dogs. He worked at the ATK for seventeen years and the Home Depot call center for six years.

He is survived by his wife Joy, daughter, Melissa (Jamie) Lanier, sisters and brother; Deann (Skip) Reed, Ray (Beckey) Marston, Carla (Mike) Edwards, and four grandchildren; Daytona, Elexis, Logan, and Justin.

He is preceded in death by this parents and Holli (Chuck) Mahoskey.

Babe, you were taken from me unexpectedly. My heart is broken knowing that I am here without you. You are my only love and best friend forever, until we meet again, my love. I miss you every day, every night, and every minute.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leavitt's Mortuary
Download Now