|
|
Molly Ann Cragun, beloved daughter of her Heavenly Father, finished her journey here on earth on Saturday, April 4 2020 at the age of 87. She was born in Ogden, Utah on January 15, 1933 as the oldest child of Earl Budge and Mildred Rhees Cragun. She is survived by Janet Woodfield (Leon deceased), Helen Johnson (deceased) and Ray, Norma Rae Liston (Albert deceased), Brent and Genie Cragun, Jim and Leah Fisher (David Cragun deceased), Connie and Rex Belnap. Molly lovingly cared for her parents for more than 10 years. After their passing, Molly became the matriarch of the large Cragun family. Molly left 35 nieces and nephews along with their spouses, children and grandchildren, all of whom loved her dearly and are grateful for the time they spent with her.
Molly was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She had an unwavering testimony of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ and was a faithful disciple of our Savior and Redeemer. Her example was a shining light to many people throughout her life. Obedience to the commandments of God was a hallmark of her life.
She served in many capacities in her Pleasant View ward and stake but will always be remembered as a gifted teacher. She blessed many in Primary, Sunday School, Relief Society, and Young Women. The number of youths she influenced for good through the Young Women Camp program is inspiring. Molly loved the holy temple and served there as a temple worker. She also served as a full-time missionary in the Gulf States Mission from 1959-1961.
Molly had an insatiable love for learning. She graduated from Weber High School, and received degrees at Weber State College, Utah University, and Brigham Young University.
She was a favorite teacher of physical education, recreation, pep club and cheerleading at Morgan, Bonneville and Weber High Schools. She also served as the Women's Supervisor and Instructor at the Deseret Gymnasium in Ogden, Utah teaching aerobics, cheerleading, drill team, youth activities, all types of dance, camping and preparedness. Although she officially retired in 1933, she continued teaching aerobics until the age of 82.
Some have affectionately called Molly the ""Mother of Many"" because of her care and concern for each and every person in her circle. She lovingly kept up the family home in Pleasant View as a cheery beacon to the community through the annual Christmas nativity and light display and lovely landscape.
Molly Ann left this earth with a firm, steadfast and immovable testimony of Jesus Christ. She is dearly loved and greatly missed.
Interment will held be at the Ben Lomond Cemetery North Ogden.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 7, 2020