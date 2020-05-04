|
Myrl Owens Garrard Ekenstam passed away shortly before her 83rd birthday on March 5, 2020 in Bountiful, Utah.
Myrl grew up in Salt Lake City where she loved roller-skating with her sisters at the rink her parents ran on the weekends. Myrl met her first love Dave while roller skating, who she would later marry. She worked uptown at the Kress Variety Store and Diner. Myrl also enjoyed spending time in Minersville with family during the summer months.
In 1962 Myrl married Dave Garrard and they moved to Lake Point with their son Dale. They owned and operated Garrard Garage and Implement for the next several years. When Dave passed away in 1986 Myrl found employment with the Tooele Army Depot. She lived in Tooele for many years enjoying time with her dear family and friends. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles where she served in the women's auxiliary and the Elks club where she actively participated in community events. Myrl especially enjoyed trips to Wendover, bingo, and other social events.
Myrl met and fell in love with Glen Ekenstam in 1989 and enjoyed living in Tooele and participating in many Senior Circle gatherings as they aged until Glen passed away in 2012.
Myrl was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and was sealed to her husband; David Garrard, parents; Mildred and Clyde Hollingshead, and son; Dale Garrard on May 17, 2014 at the Salt Lake Temple.
In 2016, after several years of living alone Myrl moved to Bountiful. There she lived close to her son, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She has made many more wonderful friends and enjoyed great activities, (bingo included) and new wonderful memories have developed with those at Legacy House of Bountiful.
Myrl is survived by her son Dale (Wendy) Garrard (Farmington,UT); sisters Margie (Robert) Gressman (Riverton), and Judy (Jack) Crabtree (Washington, UT); grandchildren Jaylee Garrard, Benji Garrard, Mandy Garrard, Jason (KaCee) Payne, Jennevieve Newhall; 8 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
A heartfelt thank you goes out to Joni and Dave along with all the staff at Legacy House of Bountiful who have been so kind to Myrl and our family. We would also like to extend our thanks to Avalon of Bountiful, Inspiration Hospice, and Cherie with New Choice Waiver.
A viewing will be held at Russon Brother Mortuary, 295 North Main St., Bountiful, Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 10:00 – 11:45 am followed by graveside services, at 1:00 pm at Lake Point Cemetery.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 4, 2020