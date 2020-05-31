Nathan Patrick Handrahan
1976 - 2020
Nathan was born on October 19, 1976. He grew up in Syracuse, and attended Cook Elementary, Syracuse Junior High, and graduated from Ben Lomond High School. He attended the DATC in Kaysville, and soon got a job at the Envisions Center where he made many friends. He took his nephew, Adrian under his wing and helped raise him. At the time of his death he was battling cancer again, after having 16 years cancer free. This took him sooner than expected.

He is survived by his parents, Patrick and Pamela Handrahan, Syracuse, Alisa (Dustin) Ables, Oregon City, OR, Paige Hawley and Cameron Handrahan, Syracuse, Derek Woolever, son of Spokane, WA. Many nieces and nephews- Dustin Jr. Jareth, Brittyn & Brogan Ables, Adrian Hawley, and Chloe and Kellan Handrahan.

Preceded in death by Ronan Chapman, nephew.

Published in Ogden-Utah on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
