Nona Ballard Smith, 83, passed away March 31, 2020 from pancreatic cancer with her family around her. Nona was born in Bountiful, Utah, on August 21, 1936 to Lottie Luker and Frank Ballard.
She graduated from BYU in 1958 with a nursing degree. That same year, she met Rodger T. Smith. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on November 26, 1958. Rodger passed away at the age of 45 from health problems in 1981, leaving Nona to finish raising their seven children.
Nona spent the majority of her life blessing others with her nursing skills. She loved her clocks, pond, fountains, and flowers. Nona frequented nurseries across the valley to create garden paradises wherever she lived. Family history was her passion. She went to great lengths to gather details on the lives of her ancestors and relatives. Nona also had a talent for sewing and crocheting. She made many outfits, blankets, ornaments, and bookmarks. She cared deeply about current events and politics.
She is survived by her sister Verna; children: Sherrie, Bonnie, Rodney, Lorrie, Jeffrey (Kaylene), Jennie, and Jaimie (David) Kirkwood; her grandchildren: Rodger, Melissa, Seth, Kiyana, Kaitlynn, Ammon, John, Caleb (Sierra), Jackson; and great-grandson, Weston.
Nona was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings: Norrell, Cleo, Lorin, Melba, Marvin, and Donna; her husband Rodger; and daughter-in-law Marquette.
The family would like to thank Makell and Charlotte for their help towards the end of her life. Mom, we love and miss you!
Nona will be interred next to Rodger at the Aultorest Memorial Park in Ogden, Utah.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 4, 2020