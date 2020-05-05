Ogden-Utah Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers Mortuary
845 Washington Boulevard
Ogden, UT 84404
(801) 399-5613
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Holtan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Holtan


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman Holtan Obituary
Norman Julian Holtan passed away May 4, 2020 at his home, at the age of 92. He was born September 2, 1927, in South Dakota to Lewis Nels and Louise Johanna Caroline Bellach Holtan. He moved to Utah and in 1945 he joined the service. He fell in love with the love of his life, June Curtright and they married October 22, 1951, in Ogden, Utah. Later, on October 22, 1994, their marriage was solemnized in the Ogden Utah Temple.
Dad loved to tease, fish and be the fix it man. He could fix anything. He retired from Hill Air Force Base, where he was a logistics manger and was instrumental in bringing the F-16 program to HAFB. After retiring he worked as a limousine driver and for Meals on Wheels.
He loved associating with people and was a social butterfly. He was able to talk to anyone about anything. Family was his main priority, as an amazing husband, he lovingly cared for his wife June through ten years of Alzheimer's until she passed away in 2006. We will miss his fun sense of humor and spunky personality.
Surviving are his children Judy Shupe, Leslie (Willis) Burge, Henry (Susan) Holtan and Debbie (Barry) Marshall, 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 24 great-great grandchildren.
Dad was preceded in death by his wife June, his parents, sister Violet Wickre, and brother Don Holtan. We are so grateful to our sister Judy who was there with our Dad and who was his caretaker during his last days on earth.
Private family services will be held at Myers Mortuary.
Interment will be at Washington Heights Memorial Park
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Myers Mortuary
Download Now