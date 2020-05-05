|
Norman Julian Holtan passed away May 4, 2020 at his home, at the age of 92. He was born September 2, 1927, in South Dakota to Lewis Nels and Louise Johanna Caroline Bellach Holtan. He moved to Utah and in 1945 he joined the service. He fell in love with the love of his life, June Curtright and they married October 22, 1951, in Ogden, Utah. Later, on October 22, 1994, their marriage was solemnized in the Ogden Utah Temple.
Dad loved to tease, fish and be the fix it man. He could fix anything. He retired from Hill Air Force Base, where he was a logistics manger and was instrumental in bringing the F-16 program to HAFB. After retiring he worked as a limousine driver and for Meals on Wheels.
He loved associating with people and was a social butterfly. He was able to talk to anyone about anything. Family was his main priority, as an amazing husband, he lovingly cared for his wife June through ten years of Alzheimer's until she passed away in 2006. We will miss his fun sense of humor and spunky personality.
Surviving are his children Judy Shupe, Leslie (Willis) Burge, Henry (Susan) Holtan and Debbie (Barry) Marshall, 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 24 great-great grandchildren.
Dad was preceded in death by his wife June, his parents, sister Violet Wickre, and brother Don Holtan. We are so grateful to our sister Judy who was there with our Dad and who was his caretaker during his last days on earth.
Private family services will be held at Myers Mortuary.
Interment will be at Washington Heights Memorial Park
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 5, 2020