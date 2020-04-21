|
|
Norris Gail Johanson (Norrie), 91, of Layton, Utah, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Norrie was born April 5, 1929 to Leonard and Edith Carter Johanson in Milton, Utah. Raised on a farm with his five siblings, Norris learned early the value of hard work.
After graduating from Morgan High School, Norrie attended Utah State University in Logan, Utah on a football scholarship. He excelled as a running back and was a trackstar, earning him the nickname ""Rocket"".
Norrie enlisted in the Air Force National Guard while in college. After graduating with a B.A degree in History, Norrie served two years in Korea.
In 1953, Norrie accepted a teaching position at Ogden High School. There he taught History and became the Assistant Football Coach. In 1959 he became the Tigers Head Coach and continued the OHS winning tradition.
ear after year the Tigers dominated their region and state playoffs. In the eleven years Norrie coached at Ogden High, the Tigers reached the State Championships five times and became the State Champions in 1958. For his accomplishments as a coach, he was inducted into the Ogden High School Hall of Fame in 2015, one of his proudest moments. Norrie maintained lifetime connections with many of the athletes he coached.
He later became co-owner and Operations Manager of Patio Springs Country Club in Eden, Utah, developing the property into a premier regional destination for family picnics, swimming and golf. Norrie also served as President of the Utah Club Managers Association and worked for Sperry Univac for a decade before retiring.
In 1970, Norrie married Patti Buehler Nelson. Patti's three children, Cathi, Jan and Dar and Norrie's daughter Elise, from a previous marriage to Donna Bertagnolli, began a new chapter lasting nearly 50 years. The Johansons have been blessed with 16 grandchildren and 35 greatgrandchildren.
An active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Norrie served in many callings. Norrie and Patti served in the Bountiful Temple. They also served a mission at the Kaysville Dry Pack, and as Ward Missionaries.
Norrie was a friend to all and was noted for his quick wit and one-liners. He loved to golf, ski, watch Ogden High and BYU football, travel and spend time with family.
Norrie is survived by his wife Patti; children Cathi (Dean) Howes, North Salt Lake; Jana Nielsen, Draper; Elise (David) Peixotto, Bernalillo, New Mexico; Dar (Brooke) Nelson, Syracuse as well as two brothers Bob Johanson and Malin (Janice) Johanson and many nieces and nephews.
We are beyond grateful for the care he received by the staff at Legacy House Assisted Living in Farmington, Inspiration Hospice and Symbii Home Health. Thank you will never be enough for the kindness and assistance provided during these past few weeks.
An intimate family service was held Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd.,Layton, Utah.
Services may be viewed online by going to lindquistmortuary.com.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 21, 2020