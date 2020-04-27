Ogden-Utah Obituaries
Olaf Attletweed


1996 - 2020
Olaf Attletweed Obituary
Olaf Lawrence Attletweed Jr.



Olaf Lawrence Attletweed Jr. was born June 25, 1996 in Palo Alto, California to Mildred Barney and Olaf Attletweed Sr., he passed on April 20, 2020.

He is survived by his mother Mildred Barney and step father Brandon Barney with 3 sisters, Kamila Leishman, Lauren Attletweed, Verlinna Attletweed and one brother Louis Leishman and one step sister Chloe Barney and 2 step brothers Zachary Barney and Ethan Barney and his grandparents Mercedes Baldwin and Geraldine Barney

Olaf was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Olaf loved his family very much. He loved to laugh, smile, and enjoy traveling with family. He loved to play football and basketball. His favorite hobbies to do were archery, sword fighting, hiking, camping, wood carving, and play with all of his siblings. He enjoyed arm wrestling with his step dad.

He loved going to church and study scriptures. He loved to tease and pick on his mother Mildred Barney. He loved the deaf people and people with disabilities. He loved exploring with family. He loved the theme of knights involving medieval times, including sword and shield. He loved the gospel of Jesus Christ and had a strong testimony with his Faith.

He is preceded in death by his father Olaf Attletweed Sr and his grandfather Patrick Crenshaw.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 27, 2020
