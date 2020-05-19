Ogden-Utah Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Aaron's Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden
496 24th St.
Ogden, UT 84401
(801) 393-5678
Graveside service
Friday, May 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Lindquist’s Washington Heights Memorial Park
4500 Washington Blvd.
Ogden, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Bowden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Kay Bowden


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela Kay Bowden Obituary
Pamela Kay Bowden, 68, of Clearfield, Utah passed on May 15, 2020 peacefully surrounded by her children, family, and friends as the result of a stroke.

Pamela was born Aughst 7, 1951 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Pamela was a graduate of Clearfield High School and longtime resident of the area. She thoroughly loved her family. She enjoyed singing, writing, watching her beloved Dallas Cowboys and trips to Wendover.

Pamela is survived by her sister Susan (Reed) Thurgood, brother Randy (Marné) Bowden, children Jade Rosser, Amber (Jeff) Shoemaker, Marty Crowson, and Casey (Amber) Crowson, 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Elmo and Betty Bowden.

The family would like to give a special thanks to her niece Wendy (Pat) Osborn for all of their assistance.

There will be a graveside service May 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local Humane Society in her memory.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Aaron's Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden
Download Now