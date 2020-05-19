|
|
Pamela Kay Bowden, 68, of Clearfield, Utah passed on May 15, 2020 peacefully surrounded by her children, family, and friends as the result of a stroke.
Pamela was born Aughst 7, 1951 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Pamela was a graduate of Clearfield High School and longtime resident of the area. She thoroughly loved her family. She enjoyed singing, writing, watching her beloved Dallas Cowboys and trips to Wendover.
Pamela is survived by her sister Susan (Reed) Thurgood, brother Randy (Marné) Bowden, children Jade Rosser, Amber (Jeff) Shoemaker, Marty Crowson, and Casey (Amber) Crowson, 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Elmo and Betty Bowden.
The family would like to give a special thanks to her niece Wendy (Pat) Osborn for all of their assistance.
There will be a graveside service May 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local Humane Society in her memory.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 19, 2020