Our loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, Patricia ""Pat"" Jean Beckstrom was released from her mortal ministry on April 13, 2020 to be reunited with her loving husband, Stan, who passed away 4 months earlier and has been patiently waiting for her. She was born May 18, 1932 to Eugene and Myrtle Gregory in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She moved with her family to Los Angeles, California in 1940. She met her future husband, Stanley J. Beckstrom, on a blind date when they were both Juniors in high school and soon became unseparatable. They married June 23, 1951 right after high school graduation in the Mesa Arizona Temple. They immediately started their family and were blessed with four children. They lived in South Gate, California until the fall of 1971 when Pat and Stan moved their family to Bountiful, Utah where they lived for 47 years. Pat was blessed with many talents and gifts. She was an accomplished seamstress and made most of hers and her children's clothing. We never saw a time when mom's sewing machine was put away. She was an excellent quilter and knitter. As a grandmother she made many baby quilts and knitted numerous baby shawls for all of her grand and great-grandchildren. She was a nurturing mother to her children and looked forward to being a grandmother and lovingly cared for all of them. She is a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was blessed with a great faith in the gospel of Jesus Christ and in the power of prayer. She served faithfully in many capacities in the church's Relief Society and Primary organizations. She loved the Temple and served along side her husband, Stan, in the Bountiful Temple for many, many years. Pat is survived by her children Stan, Craig (Tena), Carol Milne (Corey), and Glen (Susan), 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren. Also survived by her sister Faye Barber, sister and brother in-law Dean and Joe Woods, and brother in-law Randle Romney. She was preceded in death by her husband Stan, parents Eugene and Myrtle Gregory, in-laws Kenneth and Irene Beckstrom, brother in-laws Leland Barber and Lloyd Beckstrom, sister in-laws Joan Beckstrom and Lucille Romney, grandson Brad Beckstrom, grand-daughter in-law Jenny Becker Beckstrom.
The family would like to thank Brio Home Health and Hospice, especially Kristi and Allieson and the staff at Lotus Park Assisted Living for their loving care and attention.
A private family viewing held at Russon Mortuary and private family graveside service will be held at Lakeview Cemetery in Bountiful, Utah. A memorial service will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Humanitarian Fund or the General Missionary Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 14, 2020