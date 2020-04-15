|
Patricia Ileen Young, 71, of Clearfield passed March 30, 2020 at her home of natural causes, with her family at her side.
Born September 10, 1948 in Salt Lake City to Charles Hughes and Ileen A. Jensen Woods. She was raised in Salt Lake and Dugway, Utah. Pattie graduated from Dugway High School, Class of 1966. She served as a police dispatcher for 20 years, among other kinds of work before becoming a home business owner in consumer plastics, selling Tupperware for nearly 25 years. On April 5, 1985, Pattie married Steven Albert Young and they were together until 2004.
Pattie raised her two children, worked hard, and she also volunteered with Helping Hands, distributing food to the needy.
Pattie loved to bake, crochet, particularly baby blankets and booties for family and for many others.
As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Pattie enjoyed callings as a chorister and as a visiting teaching coordinator, as well as serving the young women of her ward. Pattie also loved to sing and sang in the ward choir. Pattie was happiest when she was with her family, particularly with her ""grands"" and ""great-grands.""
She is survived by her daughter, Karen M. (Eric Larsen) Mueller and son, Caleb Thomas (Becky Arave) Young, all of Clearfield, two grandchildren, Justin (Aubrey Peterson) Mueller and MyKenzie (Joseph) Ceballos, and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Helen (Orlando) Maestas, Farmington, New Mexico, and by many nieces and nephews as well as her adopted daughters, Sara (Scott) Fuger, Ogden; Jamie Brown and her daughter, Addi; and Becky (Jerry) Taylor, Ogden.
Pattie was preceded in death by her parents, step-father, Thomas Vigil, and brother, Max Vigil.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah. Friends may meet with family on Thursday from 5 to 8 pm and on Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the mortuary.
The family would like to thank Symbii Hospice for the wonderful care given to Patricia.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made towards funeral costs.
Interment, Clearfield City Cemetery, 1050 S. State Street, Clearfield.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 15, 2020