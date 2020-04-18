|
Patricia Rae Halliday Adams, our precious wife and mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, left this world on April 17, 2020 surrounded by her beloved family. Her pure and good spirit lives on. She is now wrapped in the arms of our Savior.
Born to loving parents, on September 19, 1944, she grew up a ""free spirit,"" loved by her two older sisters, and spending time playing Dale Evans and Roy Rogers in the creek and woods of Bountiful with her twin brother and cousins whom she adored. Patti said her mother's love ran so deep that it kept her going through difficult times.
Patti was pure energy, happiness, love and laughter. Patti's neighbor would run to the window each morning so that she could see her doing cartwheels down the street on the way to elementary school. Her positive energy had her in constant motion: singing, dancing, doing the splits, playing jacks and kick-the-can with the neighborhood children. She was joy personified.
She was a cheerleader at Bountiful High School and attended BYU on a Leadership Scholarship. She was a member of the BYU Folk Dancers and performed with them on a three-month USO show for the military in Asia. Music was her passion. She loved all kinds of music, loved to sing and dance, watched every music show on TV, and attended as many concerts as possible.
She met and fell in love with Delos Adams while attending BYU. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on December 18, 1964, 55 years ago. Together they had seven beautiful daughters, the pride of her life. Everywhere she went she talked about her girls and their accomplishments.
Patti loved everyone with Christlike love. She saw you the way that God sees you. If you were lucky enough to sit next to her on an airplane, you were her instant best friend and would be invited to her home and be in contact with her to this day. She had countless best friends, including becoming ""best friends"" with the lady at the Lancome counter. She had an innate and special way of making others feel tremendously loved. No one loved more or was more loved. She leaves behind countless friends who were grateful recipients of this unconditional love.
For 32 years she was the coordinator for Freedom Riders, a volunteer organization that provided horse therapy for physically disabled children. This program, the many volunteers, and especially the students were very near and dear to her heart.
She was awarded the Humanitarian of the Year Award in 1993, and Citizen of the Year Award in 1995 from Utah Governor, Mike Leavitt, for her service in Freedom Riders. She also received the Weber County Mother of the Year Award in 2010. In December 2019, she was given the Daughters of the American Revolution Award from Governor Gary Herbert.
Patti was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her love for Jesus Christ ran deep. She understood and lived President Russell M. Nelson's counsel that ""The joy we feel has little to do with the circumstances of our lives and everything to do with the focus of our lives."" She served in countless capacities through the years. She is well remembered by those whom she served.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Bruderer, step-father, Willard Bruderer, father, Robert Halliday, and beloved sister Anne Halliday Bunick.
She is survived by her loving husband, Dr. Delos Adams, her seven daughters, Allison (Loran) Brumley, Amy (Greg) Frei, April (Eric) Speelmon, Amber Zaugg, Ashlee (Jackson) Steoger, Angie (Matt) Bond, Amanda (Jake) Tesch, 29 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, her sister Karen Sheridan, and brother Paul (Diana) Halliday.
We will hold a family graveside service for our dear wife and mother on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. We will hold a Celebration of Life for Patti on her birthday, September 19, 2020.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 18, 2020