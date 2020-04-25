|
|
Patti Sue Whittle Cook passed away on Monday April 20, 2020. She suffered from Bipolar Disorder, which she struggled with throughout her life, and as many do, lost her life to the disease. She was an advocate for mental health awareness through volunteer work with NAMI.
She was born on March 20, 1956 to Keith and Dawna Whittle in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She enjoyed a childhood full of camping, boating, and snow skiing with her family. She was a part of the Firth High School Drill Team. She attended two years of college at Ricks College in Rexburg, ID and transferred to BYU where she met and married Rod in the Provo LDS Temple on April 20, 1978, which was also her college graduation day. Her degree was in elementary education & she devoted her life to teaching in many capacities including tutoring, piano lessons, teachers aids, substitutes, PTA, and NAMI. Patti was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a strong testimony that she passed on to her kids through weekly Family Home Evenings, singing Primary songs and hymns, and gospel learning in the home. She also served faithfully in many church callings over the years. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially in the outdoors camping, fishing, and passing on her lifelong love of boating to her kids and grandkids.
She is survived by her husband Rod, children Sharice (John) Bullough, Shannon (Ryan) Hawks, Jeremy (Jules) Cook, Amber (Matt) Shock, Brandon (Emily) Cook, and 13 grandchildren. There will be a private funeral. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to "Jeremy Cook Recovery" at any America First Credit Union.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, private family services are being held. Those who wish to pay respects to Patti and her family are invited to drive by the Cook household (602 W. 885 S. Brigham) at 1pm on Saturday April 25th.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 25, 2020