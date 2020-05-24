Ogden-Utah Obituaries
|
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
3408 Washington Blvd.
Ogden, UT 84401
(801) 394-6666
Paul Richard Foster


1929 - 2020
Paul Richard Foster, 90, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. He was born on October 7, 1929 in Clarinda, Page County, Iowa, the son of Dwight and Louise Fidler Foster.

He served in the US Army during the Korean War.

Paul married Carla Lee Hutchens on September 22, 1950 in Ogden, Utah. They enjoyed seven years on the road in a fulltime RV. Later they enjoyed several cruises. Carla passed away on August 17, 2013.

Paul was a communications systems specialist for the Ogden City Fire Department. He later did electrical contracting work in Ogden.

Paul is survived by his son Wayne Foster, his brother Burt Foster, two daughters-in-law, three grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Brio Hospice and the entire staff at Mountain Ridge Assisted Living for their care.

Graveside services were held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blv
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 24, 2020
