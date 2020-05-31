Pauline Anne "Polly" Haslam
1930 - 2020
Pauline Anne (Polly) Haslam, our sweet angel Mom, passed away in Bountiful, Utah on May 30, 2020. Polly was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Samuel C. and Annette Nelson Peeples on December 1,1930. She graduated from South High and attended the University of Utah. On February 3, 1950, she married her sweetheart, Thomas J. (Tom) Haslam. They led a very adventurous life traveling to many parts of the world including Europe, China, Greenland, Central and South America. She had a very keen mind, was a great listener and quietly showed her kindness to everyone she met. She was an avid reader, loved a challenging crossword puzzle, was a beautiful seamstress, gourmet cook and gardener. She was a talented homemaker and everyone loved going to Grandma Polly's lovely abode! She loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and they adored her. She was preceded in death by her husband Tom, her daughter Angela (Angi) Haslam, two granddaughters, Ashlee Thompson and Kiara Haslam, two brothers, Richard and Bruce Peeples and a sister, Audrey Verno. She is survived by her children, Rebecca Odoardi (Andrew), Kathleen Murray, Thomas J. Haslam II (Willi), Cynthia Harris (Bob), 10 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren with two on the way and many nieces and nephews. Our heartfelt love and gratitude to her caregiver and friend, Rosie Kendall, who treated Mom like a queen. Thank you to the wonderful staff at Welcome Home Assisted Living and Utah Home Health and Hospice who cared for her with loving hands and hearts. A private graveside service and celebration of her life will be held at a later date. RIP Mom, you will be in our hearts forever. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Welcome Home Assisted Living or Utah Home Health and Hospice.

Published in Ogden-Utah on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
