On Monday, April 20, 2020, Pauline Crawford Raleigh passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 93. Pauline was born on February 20, 1927 in Springdale, Utah, at the doorstep to her beloved Zion's, to John and Madge Crawford. On November 15, 1946 she married Robert Franklin Raleigh, the love of her life, in the Salt Lake Temple. They raised five children: Karen, Maureen, Kathleen, Robert, and Kelly. She worked as a telephone operator in her youth, but spent most of her life caring for her family.
Not only was Pauline a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister, she was a beautiful woman with a big heart. When she made friends, she kept them for life, despite distance and time. She was compassionate and fun to be around. She had a saying or a song for everything and told great stories. She loved to read but her best stories were the ones she lived. She was born in Southern Utah with Zion's National park as her playground until she moved to Ogden as a teenager where she met and married her sweetheart. Together they lived and traveled the entire United States and beyond. Her time in Alaska was legendary, but she and Bob also lived in British Columbia, Massachusetts, Idaho, Washington, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Colorado before moving back to Utah. After her three oldest children were almost grown they adopted and raised two more children. In 1988 she and Bob served an LDS mission in the Calgary, Canada Mission. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ throughout her life and served in many callings, blessing many lives. She had many talents, including singing, playing the piano, needlework, quilting, knitting, and making people feel at home. Her loved ones were amazed and inspired by her resilience during difficult times. Not only did she survive the Great Depression and WWII but she donated her kidney to her daughter, lived entire summers in the wilderness, backpacked through the mountains in her 50s, and endured the loss of loved ones. She was fun, down to earth, spunky, adventurous, loving, classy, beautiful, a good cook, and a friend. She will be dearly missed by all.
Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, her daughter, Kathleen, and two great-grandchildren, Elise Crookston and Jon Jeffrey Sorensen. She is survived by four children, 23 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, two sisters, and many other relatives.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, April 23 from 10am-11am at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT 84404. A graveside service will be held at Ogden City Cemetery after the viewing. For those attending the viewing or the graveside service, please wear face masks, bring hand sanitizer, and observe social distancing, to ensure everyone's safety.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 22, 2020