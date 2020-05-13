|
|
On April 15th, 1958, a beautiful young girl was born to Finnish parents Lennart and Eila Lappalainen in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Her childhood schooling was in three countries: Canada, Finland and the United States in California. These travels were because of her father's construction business. As a child, she was on two building missions in Peterborough, Canada and Tampere, Finland. She enjoyed her Junior High and High School years in San Jose, California.
Later as a young adult, she also served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Helsinki, Finland, after which she attended Brigham Young University and taught the Finnish language at the Provo, Utah Missionary Training Center.
Being an entrepreneurial spirit and a Certified Life Coach, Päivi was the creative inspiration, founder and president of organizations in Southern California, that were geared towards uplifting others of all ages, and promoting joy in one's life, such as: Kids Capital, Life Prep Academy and the Human Champion Spirit. She served in the San Diego Temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints as an Ordinance Worker. She worked as a Home Health Caregiver, specializing in care for Autistic children. One of the highlights she enjoyed in life was assisting with the Special Olympics in Utah.
Päivi also was a writer. She was a published and award-winning poet by the International Society of Poets. Her children's book, ""The Mustard Seed,"" included vocal music sung by her niece and nephews and was well loved by many. Päivi authored an entry for one of the ""Chicken Soup for the Soul"" series. She was always passionate about writing on every level, including documenting her life through her personal journal.
One could easily say that Päivi enjoyed nature hikes, cross country skiing, crocheting, playing the piano and singing. Päivi was an artist and started learning her skills in childhood from her artistic family such as sketching, oil and watercolor painting, and mosaics.
Throughout her life, she was open to people of all walks of life, and every culture. Her travels around the world stimulated and confirmed her mission to serve and give back throughout her lifetime. Finland is her homeland heritage and culture, with respect and deep understanding for nature, human beings, celebrating life and family togetherness, which she also found in her loving Tongan community.
Prior to her passing on Saturday, May 9th, her heart was full of gratitude, expressing thanks and requesting her sisters to share her peace, understating and full scope of her legacy.
Besides her parents, Päivi was preceded in passing by her brother Hyrum Lappalainen. Päivi is survived by her sisters Seija Lappalainen Anderson (Mark), Eilana Lappalainen (Peter Tiboris) and sister-in-law Karen Lappalainen Cushing (Rich), seven nieces and nephews and fourteen grand nieces and nephews.
Her services on Saturday, May 16th, will be adhering to the Covid-19 restrictions at the following locations:
10:00 VIEWING: Russan Mortuary, 295 North Main Street, Bountiful, UT, 84010
11:15 FAMILY PRAYER at the mortuary directly following the Viewing.
12:00 GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Bountiful City Cemetery, 2224 South 200 West, Bountiful, UT 84010
Including a ""Grace in the Light"" Car Parade.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 13, 2020