|
|
Peggy passed away peacefully just days before her 93rd birthday. She was born to Ellis J. and Florence Morgan Allison in Chanute, Kansas. She earned a bachelor's degree in business from Kansas Wesleyan University in 1949 and moved on to a successful career as an accountant.
After moving to Utah, she married Earl John Weatherston in 1954 and raised their family in South Ogden. Her love of family and church was the cornerstone of her life. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church and the Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority where she thrived on helping others.
Peggy is survived by her sister-in-law Erma Allison, daughters Jean (Gary) Barker, Carol Umphlett, daughter-in-law Gail Weatherston, 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandson.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Earl of 62 years, children Jaren, DaLane (Jack), and son-in-law David Umphlett; as well as her siblings Earlene, Ellis (EJ), and Robert.
We wish to express our thanks to the wonderful care from the staff at Layton Park Memory Care and Signature Hospice.
Private Family Services will be held at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park under the direction of Leavitt's Mortuary.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 4, 2020