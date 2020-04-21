Ogden-Utah Obituaries
Peggy Ruth Jarrow


1950 - 2020
Peggy Ruth Jarrow Obituary
Peggy Ruth Jarrow, 69, passed away on April 17, 2020. She was born November 21, 1950, to Ruby and Jerry Wright Hull in New Orleans, LA. Peggy attended Booker T. Washington High School. She married O'Neil Jarrow in New Orleans, LA on January 2, 1971.

She worked at the Federal Reserve Bank, Hibernia Bank, and the University of New Orleans. Most recently she worked as an administrative specialist for the health association of Danbury Connecticut.

Peggy Ruth Jarrow is survived by her ex-spouse O'Neil Jarrow, daughter Nicole Hester, two sons Jeffrey Jarrow, and Zachary Jarrow, and eight grandchildren.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, private family services were held.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 21, 2020
