Phillip Craig Rock, 72, a lifelong Ogden resident, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at George E. Wahlen Ogden Veteran's Home of natural causes.
Born in Ogden October 4, 1947 to Sherman Phillip and Reta Robinson Rock, Phillip graduated from Bonneville High School Class of 1965. Phillip was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a mission in Jacksonville, Florida. Upon returning home he was drafted into the United States Army and served honorably for 18 months during the Vietnam War, being discharged in 1971 as a Specialist, and then spent another 17 years in the US Army Reserves.
Almost immediately upon returning from Vietnam, Phillip beginning working at Hill Air Force Base, and he retired as an Egress Technician after many faithful years on the job.
He was married to Jan Stagg and they had a son and were later divorced. He then married the love of his life, Patricia Ann James. They had a daughter together and raised their blended families as one.
Patricia passed away in May of 2018 and was laid to rest at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park. They are finally reunited.
Phillip loved hunting in younger years, as well as target shooting, and wrestling in fact in his senior year in high school he held the fastest pin and took gold. He enjoyed watching Raiders Football and Yankees Baseball, camping and spending time with his family. Most of all he enjoyed his grandchildren and was devoted to participating in their various activities.
He will be remembered for many qualities, including…his big heart, the love he had for his family and the various treats he provided for the staff at the Veterans home. He will also be forever remembered for questioning many of the referees calls in the sports his grandkids played.
Phillip is survived by his son, Chans C. (Jan) Rock, San Diego, CA; daughter, Jamielynn (Scott) Bodily, Ogden; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sisters, Carolyn (Paul) Nelson, Layton; twins Beverly Rock-Petersen and Barbara (Frank) Marino, all of Tucson, Arizona; Sandra Rasband, South Ogden; Shaunna Mikesell and Debbie (Mike) Mosher, all of Riverdale.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Patricia, and brothers, Terry and Kevin, and by his sister, Geraldine Hoskins.
Graveside services will be held, with military honors being accorded, at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Cremation care entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
A celebration of Craig's life will be held at a later date after the COVID19 restrictions have been lifted.
The family wishes to thank the staff of George E. Wahlen for their compassion, love and excellent care of Dad, as well as to Doctor Robert Mohr and his caring staff.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 12, 2020