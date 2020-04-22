Ogden-Utah Obituaries
|
Lindquist Mortuary- Bountiful
727 N. 400 E. (Orchard Drive)
Bountiful, UT 84010
(801) 292-5555
Graveside service
Following Services
Bountiful City Cemetery
2224 S 200 W
Bountiful, UT
Viewing
To be announced at a later date
Lindquist Mortuary- Bountiful
Rachel Noyes


1921 - 2020
Rachel Noyes Obituary
Rachel Noyes

Best known for her artwork and for being a mother figure to all who knew her, Rachel Noyes, age 99, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home on April 20, 2020, surrounded by family.

Rachel was a member of the LDS church and was preceded in death by husbands William Othello Baker and Lynn Noyes; parents, James and Esther Layton; siblings, Bud Layton and Viola Call; children, Lynda Toone, Nola Drown, Therin Noyes, and Tim Noyes. She is survived by three children: Lynn T. Noyes, Vonna Ward, and Ebbie Russett as well many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Due to the strict guidelines surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no funeral service. However, there will be a small viewing and graveside service which will be restricted to children and grandchildren only. The viewing will be held at Lindquist' Bountiful Mortuary,

727 N 400 E., from 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. with a graveside service to follow at the Bountiful City Cemetery 2224 S 200 W Bountiful, Utah. There will be a memorial on Facebook where all family and friends can post their favorite memories of Rachel.

In lieu of flowers, we request that donations be made to Rachel's favorite charity: at Donate.lovetotherescue.org.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 22, 2020
