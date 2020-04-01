Ogden-Utah Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers Mortuary
845 Washington Boulevard
Ogden, UT 84404
(801) 399-5613
Service
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Keoppel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph W. Keoppel


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph W. Keoppel Obituary
Ralph William Keoppel passed away peacefully Saturday, March 28, 2020. He was born on October 20, 1928 in Logan to Phillip Anderson and Annie Joan Nelson Keoppel. He graduated from Ogden High School. He proudly served our country in the Navy during the Korean War. He married his sweetheart, Janet Allen, on March 27, 1959 in the Logan Temple.



Ralph was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where he served in many callings. He also served as the caretaker of the Huntsville Cemetery for many years. He enjoyed woodworking and traveling.



Ralph is survived by his four daughters Caroline (Ron) Phillips, Catherine (Ren) Field, Charlene (Charles) Allred, Christine (Darren) Roberts; 10 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and all his siblings.



The family would like to thank the staff of Symbii Home Health Care, especially Steven and Tania, along with the staff of Stoney Brooke Assisted Living and all his neighbors who have helped care for our dear father these last months.



A private family service was held Monday, March 30, 2020.




You can still show your support by sending flowers directly to the family, or by planting a memorial tree in the memory of Ralph W. Keoppel
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Myers Mortuary
Download Now