Bruce Williams passed peacefully from this life on May 12th, 2020 in the company of loved ones.
Bruce was born on January 25th, 1939 in Carmel, CA as the oldest of three children to Florus and Frances Williams. He was raised in Pacific Grove, CA and loved returning there for visits with his family.
Bruce was raised as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a mission for the church in the Central States Mission.
He also served a couple years in the US Army and several more in the Air Force Reserves.
He met his sweetheart, Martha ""Marty"" Claudine Downs immediately upon returning from his mission and they were married on November 2nd, 1960 in the Los Angeles Temple. Together, they raised nine children.
Bruce was a fierce BYU fan and watched every game. He also loved playing the part of Santa each year at family gatherings and other events. He was ""Santa Gramps"" to his grandchildren but was ""Santa"" to nearly all who knew him.
Bruce was preceded in death by his wife, Marty, daughter, Michelle, and his parents, Florus and Frances. He is survived by his sister, Susan (Larry) Worman, brother, Rusty Williams, his children, Tracey (Wally) Salbacka, Brent (Jennifer) Williams, Holly (Nate) Gottwald, Ryan (Melanie) Williams, Adam (Tosha) Williams, Kip Williams, Lindsay (Ben) Fonua, and Taylor (Megan) Williams, 19 grandchildren, and five great grandchildren who will miss him very much.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Syracuse City Cemetery, 1250 South 1000 West. The family will meet with friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 14, 2020