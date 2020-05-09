Ogden-Utah Obituaries
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
3408 Washington Blvd.
Ogden, UT 84401
(801) 394-6666
More Obituaries for Raymond Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Edgar Jones


1943 - 2020
Raymond Edgar Jones Obituary
Raymond ""Ray"" Edgar Jones, 76, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at their home in Huntsville. Ray was born in Richmond, Virginia on November 12, 1943, the son of Raymond Elmo and Susan Carline Holder Jones. Ray served in the United States Air Force and continued his service to his community through The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Ray married Sharon Behm on June 17, 1965 and they later divorced. He met and married Carol Joyce Mauck Bourne on August 25, 1982. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Ogden Temple. Carol passed away on May 3, 1993 after a courageous battle of cancer. He found love again and married Barbara Taintor Gordon on June 4, 1994.

Ray was extremely kind, generous, and witty. In 2006, he was awarded the Hometown Hero recognition for selflessly donating his kidney to a neighbor. 'Handyman Ray' dedicated his life to helping others; always finding ways to better the lives of those around him.

Ray is survived by his wife, Barbara Gordon Jones; sons, Kyle Bryan Sonnenfelt and Micah Lee Sonnenfelt; daughters, Heather Sue Massey, Keri Lynn McGuire, Hollie Rae Strasburg, Zandra Nicole Thurgood, Kali Ann Sonnenfelt, and Robyn Lyn Sonnenfelt; 29 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Robert Harold Jones. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Jones; parents; and sister, Mary Ann Williams.

Services were held at the family home in Huntsville on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Ray was laid to rest next to Joyce at Wasatch Lawn in Salt Lake City.

Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 9, 2020
