Raymond Perry Connelly
January 12, 1928 ~ May 7, 2020
Our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Ray Perry Connelly, passed away peacefully at his home on May 7, 2020. Ray was born in Alturas, California to Jack William Connelly and Adelaide Olive Fitzhugh Connelly. Ray married his true love Maxine A. Quast, on April 28, 1950 in Burley, Idaho they celebrated 70 years together.
Ray lived in Burley, Idaho, Ogden, Utah, Portland, Oregon, and Washington D.C. during his 40 years of employment with the U.S. Forest Service. After retiring back to Ogden, Utah, Ray and Maxine enjoyed wintering in Arizona.
Ray enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing and loved old cars. He especially loved spending time with his family.
Ray is survived by his wife Maxine; daughter Susan R. (Jeff) Clontz; sons Kent J. (Kathy) Connelly; David R. (Linda) Connelly; 8 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson on the way. He is preceded in death by his parents and a great-grandson Tuff J. Clontz.
Special thanks to Intermountain Health Care Hospice and Visiting Angels.
Private Graveside Services will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020. A live streaming video of the graveside service will be available Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the Myers Mortuary and Evergreen Memorial Park Facebook page.
Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd Ogden, Utah.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 9, 2020