Reid Mack Mitchell


1922 - 2020
Reid Mack Mitchell Obituary
Farmington - Reid Mack Mitchell, devoted husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Farmington, Utah.

Born February 22, 1923 in Filmore, Utah, the son of Hyrum Samuel Mitchell and Grace Davies. Married Gwenivere Frampton April 9, 1956 in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Gwen died August 26, 2007. Reid married Flora McMullin on March 28, 2009, in the Salt Lake Temple. Survived by his wife Flora and two sons, Corey R. (Sherry) Mitchell, Santee, Ca; and David F. (Sharon) Mitchell, Farmington; four grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

After spending time in the United States Army and attending the University of Utah, Reid began his lifelong career in the life insurance business in San Diego, Ca. He served faithfully throughout his life in many stake and ward church callings. Reid was passionate about genealogy work, temple work and providing for his family both temporally and spiritually. He was a great example of patience, kindness and integrity.

We wish to express our gratitude to Greg Barlow and his extra ordinary staff at Country Care in Farmington.

A family viewing was held Saturday April 25, 2020, in Bountiful, Utah. A family grave side service was held the same day at Fillmore City Cemetery, Fillmore, Utah.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 26, 2020
