Richard A. Michaelson


1953 - 2020
Richard A. Michaelson, 66, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at his home.

He was born December 12, 1953 in South Bend, Indiana to Harold and Irene Michaelson.

On March 12, 1973, Richard married Dina Mangosing in the Philippines. He loved her very much!

He proudly served his country in the US Navy during the Vietnam War as a sailor and he made that his career for 21 years.

Richard loved his dogs, Max, Bingo and Angel and watching General Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Dina, Sunset; two sons, Richard L. Michaelson and Luis Covarrubias, both of Albany, CA; and one daughter, Diane M. Salvador, Hercules, CA; four grandchildren; and one sister, Sandi Gummerman. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Gary Michaelson.

Richard will be cremated and his ashes will be interred at sea.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 10, 2020
