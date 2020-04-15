|
|
Richard Allen Koryta, 74, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born June 6, 1945 in Cleveland, Ohio to Edward and Viola Koryta. As a child he moved to Buena Park, California where he was raised and educated.
He met and married his soulmate of 56 years, Sharon Pearson Koryta.
Richard worked for Consolidated Freightways and retired after 35 years. After retiring, Richard and Sharon moved to Utah to be closer to family.
He enjoyed fishing, gardening, eating his wife's cooking, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Richard is survived by his loving wife, Sharon; seven children, Traci (Jeff) Edwards, Richard, Jr. (Pattie), Wendi Todd, Jason (Michella), James, Ryan (Aimee), Tyler (Taylor); brother Terry (Diana); sister in law, Virginia; sister in law, Sheryl Sander; mother-in-law, Gwen Farrell, 15 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Edward; and son Daniel.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Encompass Hospice for their tremendous support and care.
Honoring Richard's wishes there will be no public service.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 15, 2020